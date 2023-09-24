 Skip navigation
Top News

VOLLEYBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-TUR
U.S. women’s volleyball team qualifies to defend its Olympic title at 2024 Paris Games
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Three - Finca Cortesin
Individual player records for the 18th Solheim Cup
nbc_cfb_ndosuhls_230923.jpg
Highlights: No. 6 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 — A play-by-play breakdown of the 10-man Irish gaffe

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shunew_isakgoal_230924.jpg
Isak secures historic 8-0 win for Newcastle
nbc_pl_shunew_guimaraesgoal_230924.jpg
Guimaraes gives Newcastle 7-0 lead v. Blades
nbc_pl_shunew_almirongoal_230924_1920x1080__344908.jpg
Almiron slots home Newcastle’s sixth v. Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best match of Solheim Cup Sunday singles

September 24, 2023 09:52 AM
Team Europe's Leona Maguire stayed hot on Sunday in Spain, battling back from an early deficit in her singles match against Team USA's Rose Zhang during Day 3 of the 2023 Solheim Cup.
Up Next
nbc_golf_solheimcupday3hls_230924.jpg
19:54
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_europewinscup_230924.jpg
0:55
Ciganda’s heroics keep Solheim Cup in Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_yinbirdiewin_230924.jpg
0:50
Yin birdies 17th to earn Team U.S. a point
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aws_bestmatch_230924.jpg
6:35
Best match of Solheim Cup Sunday singles
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maguireeagle_230924.jpg
0:42
Maguire puts a point on the board for Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_grantcigandaintvV2_230923.jpg
1:16
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheimday2v2_230923.jpg
18:30
Highlights: 2023 Solheim Cup, Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_yinknightintvV2_230923.jpg
1:53
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
Now Playing
gcday3preview.jpg
4:31
2023 Solheim Cup tied ahead of Sunday singles
Now Playing
banksmckenziesolheimday2putting.jpg
4:22
Putting defines Solheim Cup Day 2
Now Playing