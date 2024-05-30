 Skip navigation
RBC Canadian Open
After celebrating caddie’s birthday, Rory McIlroy shoots 66 at RBC Canadian
Makhachev.jpg
Betting UFC 302: Parlaying Makhachev and Strickland
ATHLETICS-NOR-DIAMOND-BISLETT-OSLO
Alison dos Santos edges Karsten Warholm, Jakob Ingebrigtsen dives to win in Oslo

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_jaylenwaddle_240530.jpg
Dolphins’ Waddle is a ‘safe’ fantasy WR option
oly_atm400h_dloslo_240530.jpg
Dos Santos upsets Warholm in 400mH in Oslo
nbc_golf_cernousekintv_240530.jpg
Cernousek fights off nerves for good start at USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
RBC Canadian Open
After celebrating caddie’s birthday, Rory McIlroy shoots 66 at RBC Canadian
Makhachev.jpg
Betting UFC 302: Parlaying Makhachev and Strickland
ATHLETICS-NOR-DIAMOND-BISLETT-OSLO
Alison dos Santos edges Karsten Warholm, Jakob Ingebrigtsen dives to win in Oslo

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_jaylenwaddle_240530.jpg
Dolphins’ Waddle is a ‘safe’ fantasy WR option
oly_atm400h_dloslo_240530.jpg
Dos Santos upsets Warholm in 400mH in Oslo
nbc_golf_cernousekintv_240530.jpg
Cernousek fights off nerves for good start at USWO

Mental health under spotlight in professional golf

May 30, 2024 02:51 PM
Lexi Thompson's retirement and the tragic passing of Grayson Murray have put mental health in focus in professional golf, emphasizing how lonely the LPGA and PGA Tour routine can be.
nbc_golf_livefrom_mentalhealth_v2_240530.jpg
12:03
Mental health under spotlight in professional golf
nbc_golf_gcpod_difficultforpros_240529.jpg
6:51
The difficulties of being a pro, especially a young one
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsoncomp_240529.jpg
6:22
Thompson’s best moments of her 18-year golf career
nbc_golf_gt_lexiretireanalysis_240528.jpg
9:30
Thompson ‘deserves a victory lap’ after retirement
nbc_golf_gt_lexithompsonretirement_240528.jpg
6:32
Golf world reacts to Thompson’s retirement
nbc_golf_nellykorda_240520.jpg
5:40
Sirak: Korda’s belief has caught up to her ability
nbc_golf_lpga_americasopenrd4hls_240519.jpg
12:05
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240519.jpg
1:32
Korda reflects on sixth LPGA win of the season
nbc_golf_lpga_kordard3hl_240518.jpg
1:43
Highlights: Korda takes control in Mizuho Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhord3hl_240518.jpg
5:28
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
