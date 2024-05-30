Watch Now
Mental health under spotlight in professional golf
Lexi Thompson's retirement and the tragic passing of Grayson Murray have put mental health in focus in professional golf, emphasizing how lonely the LPGA and PGA Tour routine can be.
The difficulties of being a pro, especially a young one
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the difficulties of being a pro, particularly a young one, in the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.
Thompson’s best moments of her 18-year golf career
Take a look back at Lexi Thompson's golf career through the years, from her first U.S. Women’s Open as a 12-year-old to her first major title. She announced her decision to retire at the end of the 2024 LPGA season.
Thompson ‘deserves a victory lap’ after retirement
The Golf Today crew analyzes what they believe went into Lexi Thompson’s decision to retire following the 2024 LPGA season, discussing why the iconic golfer deserves a victory lap.
Golf world reacts to Thompson’s retirement
Various players react to the announcement of Lexi Thompson’s retirement following the 2024 LPGA season, explaining why the 11-time LPGA Tour winner is an "icon" in the sport.
Sirak: Korda’s belief has caught up to her ability
Golf Channel's Ron Sirak describes the historical magnitude of Nelly Korda's run and notes the traits Korda has that puts her up there with other golf greats.
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
Korda reflects on sixth LPGA win of the season
Nelly Korda discusses her win at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, including her mindset going against Hannah Green down the stretch.
Highlights: Korda takes control in Mizuho Rd. 3
Check out Nelly Korda’s best shots from Round 3 of the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, where she shot 7-under to take a two-stroke lead into the final day of action.