'Free-swing Lexi' starts KPMG fast with Round 1 68
Lexi Thompson chats with Amy Rogers after a 4-under 68 in Round 1 led to an early KPMG Women's PGA Championship lead.
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
Watch the key moments from Nelly Korda's opening-round 3-under 69 in Round 1 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which sees her one stroke off the lead.
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
Watch highlights from Lexi Thompson's opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in which some vintage ball-striking led to a 4-under 68 and a spot atop the leaderboard.
Lexi Thompson chats with Amy Rogers after a 4-under 68 in Round 1 led to an early KPMG Women's PGA Championship lead.
LPGA Tour prioritizing fanbase, marketing efforts
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan sits down with Golf Central to detail the Tour's future, highlighting areas of focus including building the fanbase, increased marketing efforts and more.
Vu putting blinders on at KPMG Women’s PGA
Lilia Vu Interview talks about her successful comeback following a back injury, what she looks forward to at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and what her favorite Taylor Swift song has been during her recovery.
Green: I’m looking forward to test at KPMG
2019 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Hannah Green joins Golf Central to discuss her preparation for this year's tournament and what local information she's gathering about the course.
Korda seeking A-game after putting struggles
After missing the cut in her last two starts on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda looks to regain momentum from the greens ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she emerged victorious in 2021.
Vu’s win in first event back a reminder of talent
Lilia Vu may have been overshadowed by Nelly Korda earlier in the season, but her Meijer LPGA Classic win in her first event after her back injury reminded everyone she's still one of the best players on the Tour.
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of play at the Meijer LPGA Classic, taking place at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.