 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

andy.jpg
Andy Murray back on practice court after confirming no surgery for ankle injury
PenixM_USA.jpg
Betting the NFL Draft: Three position props
Brandon Marsh
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wading into the Marsh

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_240419.jpg
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

andy.jpg
Andy Murray back on practice court after confirming no surgery for ankle injury
PenixM_USA.jpg
Betting the NFL Draft: Three position props
Brandon Marsh
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wading into the Marsh

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_240419.jpg
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience 'sink in'

April 19, 2024 11:49 AM
Lottie Woad joins Amy Rogers to reflect on her whirlwind two weeks that included a win in the Augusta National Women's Amateur and her first LPGA Tour event.
Up Next
nbc_golf_woadwalkintv_240419.jpg
1:05
Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience ‘sink in’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_chevronfullrd1hls_240418.jpg
10:38
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerkorda_240418.jpg
7:59
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
3:21
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
4:58
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_soyeonryuintv_240418.jpg
1:32
Ryu ‘grateful’ for friendships made on LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lottiewoad_240417.jpg
6:38
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240417.jpg
5:41
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
5:45
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240416.jpg
4:36
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
Now Playing