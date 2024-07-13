 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Joost Luiten not yet in Olympic golf field but added to reallocation list
JASPER.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Barbora_Krejcikova.jpg
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_stage14finish_240713.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_tdf_pogacarint_240713.jpg
Pogacar solos to win Stage 14 of Tour de France
nbc_nas_xfinitypoconoqual_240713.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Joost Luiten not yet in Olympic golf field but added to reallocation list
JASPER.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Barbora_Krejcikova.jpg
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_stage14finish_240713.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_tdf_pogacarint_240713.jpg
Pogacar solos to win Stage 14 of Tour de France
nbc_nas_xfinitypoconoqual_240713.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3

July 13, 2024 12:47 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, on the LPGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
12:22
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
2:53
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amundiroundtwo_240712.jpg
10:35
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tavalindintv_240711.jpg
4:12
Lindblad ‘not afraid of big stage’ at Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaevianrnd1_240711.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_evianpreview_240709.jpg
4:18
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_goingforgreenv2_240709.jpg
18:01
Best bets for Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannkorda_240708.jpg
9:06
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
Now Playing
GettyImages-2159979880.jpg
6:54
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_dowfinal_240630.jpg
9:05
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
Now Playing