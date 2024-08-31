 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
Xfinity results at Darlington: Christopher Bell scores overtime win
TOUR Championship - Round Three
PGA Tour moves up tee times for final round of Tour Championship
Curtis Cup - Match Day Two
Looking to end U.S. reign, GB&I takes lead into Curtis Cup singles

Top Clips

nbc_indy_milwquals_240831.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar qualifying at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_dycheintv_240831.jpg
Dyche: Everton ‘just threw it away’ v. Bournemouth
nbc_cyc_vueltastg13hl_240831.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: FM Championship, Round 3

August 31, 2024 05:46 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's 2024 FM Championship at TPC Boston.
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd2_240830.jpg
10:04
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_fmhls_240829.jpg
7:40
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_bethannaigopen_240820.jpg
8:41
Lewis aims to ‘recreate magic’ from 2013 AIG Open
nbc_golf_lydiakopresser_240813.jpg
6:54
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven’t sunk in yet
nbc_golf_gt_riannemalixi_240813.jpg
6:47
Malixi: ‘Surreal’ to win two USGA championships
nbc_golf_gc_alcottintv_240812.jpg
9:12
Alcott: Ko has ‘made her mark’ on women’s golf
nbc_golf_gc_kordathompson_240812.jpg
3:00
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_olyrecap_240812.jpg
4:49
2024 Paris Olympics proved ‘golf is a global game’
nbc_golf_gc_lydiakohof_240812.jpg
4:18
Ko is ‘class personified’ with gold medal secured
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicfinal_240804.jpg
10:12
Highlights: Portland Classic, Final Round
