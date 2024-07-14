 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alcaraz.jpg
Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final for a fourth Slam title
nbc_cyc_btp_240713.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
Amundi Evian Championship - Final Round
Amundi Evian Championship prize money: What Ayaka Furue and field earned

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_pogacar15intv_240714.jpg
Pogacar thrilled to secure back-to-back stage wins
nbc_golf_lpga_furuetrophy_240714.jpg
Furue awarded trophy after winning Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_lpga_amundird4hl_240714.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alcaraz.jpg
Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final for a fourth Slam title
nbc_cyc_btp_240713.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
Amundi Evian Championship - Final Round
Amundi Evian Championship prize money: What Ayaka Furue and field earned

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_pogacar15intv_240714.jpg
Pogacar thrilled to secure back-to-back stage wins
nbc_golf_lpga_furuetrophy_240714.jpg
Furue awarded trophy after winning Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_lpga_amundird4hl_240714.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Furue's electric finish to win Amundi Evian

July 14, 2024 10:10 AM
Watch as Ayaka Furue collects three birdies and an eagle on the final stretch in Round 4 to win the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, capturing her first major title in the process.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_furueback9hl_240714.jpg
3:14
HLs: Furue’s electric finish to win Amundi Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_furuetrophy_240714.jpg
2:09
Furue awarded trophy after winning Amundi Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_amundird4hl_240714.jpg
9:59
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_chienace_240714.jpg
1:18
Chien sinks stellar hole-in-one at Amundi Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kyriacou_coughlinhlreax_240713.jpg
8:13
Kyriacou, Coughlin catch fire to pass, tie Furue
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
12:22
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
2:53
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amundiroundtwo_240712.jpg
10:35
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tavalindintv_240711.jpg
4:12
Lindblad ‘not afraid of big stage’ at Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaevianrnd1_240711.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
Now Playing