Highlights: HSBC Women's World Championship, Rd. 3

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's - Michigan State at USC
VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at St. John
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John’s beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Penn State
No. 16 Maryland beats Penn State 68-64 to inch closer to double bye in Big Ten tourney

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fountofyouthrace_250301.jpg
Sovereignty rallies in Fountain of Youth Stakes
oly_as_snowshow_shiffrinfullintvv2_250227.jpg
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery
nbc_cbb_joes_ford_250301.jpg
Highlights: Brown, St. Joseph’s take down Fordham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's - Michigan State at USC
VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at St. John
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John’s beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Penn State
No. 16 Maryland beats Penn State 68-64 to inch closer to double bye in Big Ten tourney

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fountofyouthrace_250301.jpg
Sovereignty rallies in Fountain of Youth Stakes
oly_as_snowshow_shiffrinfullintvv2_250227.jpg
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery
nbc_cbb_joes_ford_250301.jpg
Highlights: Brown, St. Joseph’s take down Fordham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: HSBC Women's World Championship, Rd. 3

March 1, 2025 04:49 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the HSBC Women's World Championship from Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_hsbcrd2_250228.jpg
5:57
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgahsbcwwcr1_250227.jpg
9:37
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgathaifinalrd_250223.jpg
8:54
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgard3_250222.jpg
9:58
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_thailandrd2_250221.jpg
6:44
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_akieiwaird1hl_250220.jpg
1:19
Iwai posts best Honda LPGA Thailand Round 1 ever
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_hondathailandrd1hl_250220.jpg
9:50
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_salestitleisteipteaser_250211.jpg
1:50
Titleist Presents: Excellence In Process
Now Playing
nbc_golf_founderscupfinalrdhlv2_250209.jpg
6:29
Highlights: Founders Cup, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_founderscuprd3hl_250208.jpg
7:12
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 3
Now Playing