HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
Watch highlights from Rose Zhang’s winning performance during the final round of the 2024 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup.
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
Madelene Sagstrom says she's proud of the golf she played in the 2024 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup and confident her "time will come" after watching a three-stroke lead through 67 holes slip away.
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
Watch highlights from Rose Zhang’s winning performance during the final round of the 2024 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup.
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win
Rose Zhang "never gave up" and discusses battling Madelene Sagstrom in the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup, scoring her second-career LPGA Tour victory.
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round
Watch final round highlights from the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3
Watch Round 3 highlights from the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.
HLs: Korda shoots one over at Cognizant Rd. 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Nelly Korda during Round 3 of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 2
Watch Round 2 highlights from the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.
HLs: Korda stays ‘within arm’s reach’ at Cognizant
Watch the best shots and moments from Nelly Korda during Round 2 of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.
Korda staying patient at Cognizant Founders Cup
Nelly Korda discusses her mentality as she seeks her sixth-straight LPGA Tour victory, explaining why she isn't looking to force things after round 2 of the Cognizant Founders Cup.