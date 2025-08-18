 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round
Ryder Cup preview? Robert MacIntyre faces fan taunting and an indomitable Scottie Scheffler
The Standard Portland Classic 2025 - Final Round
Akie Iwai wins Portland Classic to join twin sister as LPGA rookie winner this season
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Richard Green wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Rogers Charity Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round
Ryder Cup preview? Robert MacIntyre faces fan taunting and an indomitable Scottie Scheffler
The Standard Portland Classic 2025 - Final Round
Akie Iwai wins Portland Classic to join twin sister as LPGA rookie winner this season
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Richard Green wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Rogers Charity Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round

August 17, 2025 08:20 PM
Relive the best moments from the final round at the 2025 The Standard Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Portland, Oregon.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
8:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
Portland_2_raw.jpg
7:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
7:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
2:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
1:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
02:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
01:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
06:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
nbc_pl_update_250817.jpg
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
nbc_pl_muars_250817.jpg
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muarspostgame_250817.jpg
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250817.jpg
04:34
Glasner: Draw v. Chelsea a ‘good start’ to season
nbc_pl_enzointv_250817.jpg
03:06
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
nbc_pl_fanfestlocation_250817.jpg
47
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
nbc_pl_nottvbrent_250817.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250817.jpg
01:18
Calafiori takes advantage off Arsenal corner kick
golf_marco.jpg
05:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
nbc_pl_richardsintv_250817.jpg
02:04
Richards: Palace blocked outside noise v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_checp_250817.jpg
08:03
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
nbc_pl_bregoalthiago_250817.jpg
02:09
Thiago connects on late penalty kick v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood2nd_250817.jpg
01:39
Wood scores his second goal of the day for Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalndoye_250817.jpg
01:42
Ndoye heads Forest up 2-0 over Brentford
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250817.jpg
01:30
Wood gets Forest on the board v. Brentford
nbc_pl_palmerintv_250817.jpg
01:38
Palmer on how Pedro and Delap fit with Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornstein_250817.jpg
04:47
Ornstein on latest with Arsenal and Man United