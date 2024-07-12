Watch Now
HLs: Korda's +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
Catch up on Nelly Korda's second round of the Amundi Evian Championship, which saw her go 1-over through 14 holes before play was suspended.
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's second round of the Genesis Scottish Open and hear from the defending champion after his round.
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
Lindblad ‘not afraid of big stage’ at Evian
Ingrid Lindblad made her tournament debut at the Amundi Evian Championship, where she sits atop the leaderboard heading into Round 2.
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, analyzing how he can stay at the top of the leaderboard.
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes Rory McIlroy's performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, discussing how he's put himself in good position heading into Round 2.
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
Hear from U.S. Adaptive Open overall champions Bailey Bish and Kipp Popert, as the two discuss what it means to win the event.
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open, where Kipp Popert was crowned men's champion and Bailey Bish won the women's championship.
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss key players heading into the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, including Ally Ewing, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu.
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
Learn about the moving story of Rose Veldman, a golfer who lost her legs in a 2010 Haiti earthquake when she sacrificed herself to save a young girl amid the devastation.