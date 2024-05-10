 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Shaking off IndyCar Penske suspensions, Josef Newgarden says, “We’re not changing from who we are.”
Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Two
Chris Gotterup grabs lead after 64 at Myrtle Beach Classic
nbc_indy_palouinterv_240510.jpg
IndyCar Indy road course GP starting lineup: Alex Palou captures first pole of season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
nbc_moto_lawrencefeature_240510.jpg
Jett’s growth as rookie has him on cusp of title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Shaking off IndyCar Penske suspensions, Josef Newgarden says, “We’re not changing from who we are.”
Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Two
Chris Gotterup grabs lead after 64 at Myrtle Beach Classic
nbc_indy_palouinterv_240510.jpg
IndyCar Indy road course GP starting lineup: Alex Palou captures first pole of season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
nbc_moto_lawrencefeature_240510.jpg
Jett’s growth as rookie has him on cusp of title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda staying patient at Cognizant Founders Cup

May 10, 2024 06:15 PM
Nelly Korda discusses her mentality as she seeks her sixth-straight LPGA Tour victory, explaining why she isn't looking to force things after round 2 of the Cognizant Founders Cup.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgacognizantrnd2ehl_240510.jpg
6:00
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaehl_240510.jpg
8:34
HLs: Korda stays ‘within arm’s reach’ at Cognizant
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaintv_240510.jpg
1:54
Korda staying patient at Cognizant Founders Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kordadeskreax_240510.jpg
2:52
How Korda’s streak stacks up to Lopez, Sorenstam
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordalites_240509.jpg
2:39
HLs: Korda begins quest for sixth-straight win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaintv_reax_240509__385657.jpg
7:31
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
Now Playing
nbc_golf_zhanghlintv_240509.jpg
4:58
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacognizantfounderscuprd1hlv2_240509__087390.jpg
9:43
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordadiscussion_240508.jpg
3:20
Korda becoming the ‘Caitlin Clark of women’s golf’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordapresser_240508.jpg
16:29
Korda reflects on Met Gala as she aims for history
Now Playing