Korda staying patient at Cognizant Founders Cup
Nelly Korda discusses her mentality as she seeks her sixth-straight LPGA Tour victory, explaining why she isn't looking to force things after round 2 of the Cognizant Founders Cup.
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 2
Watch Round 2 highlights from the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.
HLs: Korda stays ‘within arm’s reach’ at Cognizant
Watch the best shots and moments from Nelly Korda during Round 2 of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.
How Korda’s streak stacks up to Lopez, Sorenstam
Brandel Chamblee breaks down how Nelly Korda's current winning streak matches up with Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam's runs of dominance.
HLs: Korda begins quest for sixth-straight win
Nelly Korda started out the Cognizant Founders Cup with a 3-under 69 as she searches for history at the Cognizant Founders Cup.
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
Brandel Chamblee breaks down the fundamentals of Nelly Korda's game, fueling her historic streak on the LPGA Tour, which can extend to six straight victories if she wins the Cognizant Founders Cup.
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1
Rose Zhang hit the ground running in the LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup with a 9-under 63 in Round 1. Watch her best shots before she caught up with Karen Stupples to discuss the keys to the performance.
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 1
Watch Round 1 highlights from the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey, where Rose Zhang took the 18-hole lead.
Korda becoming the ‘Caitlin Clark of women’s golf’
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss how Nelly Korda's success on the green is spreading her influence beyond just the women's golf sphere.