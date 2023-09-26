Watch Now
Graduated rough a good decision for Team Europe?
The Live From crew debates the course setup decisions made by Team Europe at Marco Simone and whether the trimming of the rough will play out well for them at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
U.S. aims to end 30-year drought on foreign soil
The Live From crew discuss what it would mean for the U.S. to overcome a 30-year drought of winning the Ryder Cup on foreign soil.
Couples providing 'sounding board' for Team U.S.
John Wood is joined by U.S. Ryder Cup Assistant Captain Fred Couples on the course at Marco Simone for a brief walk-and-talk about his role on the team, the course and what he expects to be a tight competition.
OSU's game-winning drive to stun ND in walk-off
With less than 90 seconds left to play, Kyle McCord led Ohio State down the field in a 15-play, 65-yard scoring drive that ends in DeaMonte Trayanum plunging forward for a 1-yard touchdown with one second remaining.
Fatigue could be a factor at hilly Marco Simone
Rex Hoggard & Ryan Lavner discuss their expectations for the 2023 Ryder Cup based on a first look at the hilly terrain of Marco Simone and the energy exuded in early-week press conferences.
Rahm looks forward to team bonding at Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm discusses how his experience with the Ryder Cup differs from the approach other rookies at the event will have.
Spieth embraces overseas Ryder Cup crowds
Team USA's Jordan Spieth talks over the different approach to playing in a Ryder Cup where the crowd is cheering against you.
JT hasn't kept receipts from those questioning him
Justin Thomas is ''very excited" to be a part of the Ryder Cup, something he believes is "as good as it gets" in competitive golf, and he's blocking out the opinions of those who would question his U.S. inclusion.
Practice session hints at possible U.S. pairings
Rex Hoggard & the rest of the Live From crew discuss possible pairings for the U.S. team for the start of the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Blowout loss exposes target on Deion's, CU's back
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to Deion Sanders and Colorado's blowout loss to Oregon, inevitable given the target on the Buffaloes' back -- but they argue it's still early in Coach Prime and CU's ascension.