Potgieter nabs career-low during Round 2 in Mexico
Aldrich Potgieter reflects on his sterling second-round performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ended with a PGA Tour career-low score and a sizeable edge atop the leaderboard.
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
The Golf Central crew reacts to highlights from PGA Tour rookie Aldrich Potgieter's 62-stroke second round that vaulted him to the top of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld leaderboard.
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Rex Hoggard reports on the meeting between President Trump, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it means for golf's reunification and next steps.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
Damon Hack reports a 'sense of anxiety' among some PGA Tour pros at the Mexico Open awaiting news of a potential PGA Tour-LIV merger and what it could mean for their pathways to stay in the competition.
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
The Golf Central crew reacts to the news of representatives from the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's PIF meeting at the White House and analyze how soon a deal could realistically be finalized.
TGL has been ‘wildly entertaining’ so far
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their impressions of TGL at the halfway point of the season and if it is "too big to fail" with investments and player personalities driving the league.
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Ahead of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Damon Hack catches up with Jake Knapp, whose first career PGA Tour win came in the same event last year.
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
Golf Today discusses all things Tiger Woods after the death of his mother, questioning when he will make his next PGA Tour appearance and recapping his performance for Jupiter Links in a TGL match against New York.
Optimism builds for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' timeline, PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations and other big storylines in the wolrd of golf.
Bhatia focused on ‘being smart’ at Mexico Open
Akshay Bhatia, Jackson Suber and others join Damon Hack to discuss what to expect at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld before the Golf Central crew explains why this is such a pivotal stop on the PGA Tour.
How PGA Tour can evolve amid LIV Golf negotiations
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to explore the latest surrounding the European Ryder Cup team, a potential timeline for a PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal, if golfers should be contracted on the Tour, and much more.