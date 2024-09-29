Watch Now
Americans seal 10th straight Presidents Cup win
Si Woo Kim's miss gave Keegan Bradley the singles match win -- and the Americans their 10th consecutive Presidents Cup victory on Day 4 at Royal Montreal.
Si Woo Kim's miss gave Keegan Bradley the singles match win -- and the Americans their 10th consecutive Presidents Cup victory on Day 4 at Royal Montreal.
Day holes out from bunker for eagle on No. 12
Five down and searching for ways to stay in contention at the Presidents Cup, Jason Day sinks a shot from the bunker to eagle at hole No. 12.
Homa holes out for eagle at Presidents Cup
Max Homa's approach shot spun in for eagle to win his opening hole in Presidents Cup singles.
Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup
Scottie Scheffler dunks his chip from the bunker on the first hole for birdie to take an early lead over Hideki Matsuyama at Day 4 of the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Cantlay a ‘tough customer’ as U.S. takes Day 3
Patrick Cantlay was the symbolic leader for the United States' performance on Day 3 of the Presidents Cup: tough and confident.
Sportsmanship under microscope at Presidents Cup
From Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim's passion to reports of negative comments made by the U.S. team, things got testy on Day 3 at the Presidents Cup.
U.S., International teams go toe-to-toe on Day 3
The U.S. and International teams exchanged big shot after big shot on Day 3 at the Presidents Cup.
Singles set up dramatic Presidents Cup finish
Jim Furyk and Mike Weir make their selections for the singles matchups at the final day of the Presidents Cup, and the Live From crew previews the action.
U.S. team unfazed by Presidents Cup hoopla
Russell Henley, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele discuss the rising emotions and big moments on Day 3 of the Presidents Cup.
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 foursome matches
Watch the best shots and moments from the foursomes matches on Day 3 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the U.S. and International teams go head-to-head at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
‘Feisty’ USA motivating International Team
Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim discuss their promising Day 3 at the 2024 Presidents Cup, including when the US Team got 'feisty' and hurled a few swear words towards the International Team.