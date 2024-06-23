Watch Now
Young makes 'monster move' at Travelers Champ.
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee break down Cameron Young's historic 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship and ponder Young's chances of finishing the week with a win.
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee break down Cameron Young's historic 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship and ponder Young's chances of finishing the week with a win.
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
Tom Kim talks about how he used the weather delay to reset and what he's working on heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship.
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers
Cameron Young became the 13th player to card a sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, dazzling fans with a 59 in Round 3 at the Travelers Championship.
Young: ‘Can’t say I was expecting’ to break 60
Cameron Young reacts to the 13th-ever sub-60 round in the history of the PGA Tour, a jaw-dropping 11-under 59 on Saturday at the Travelers Championship.
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday
Tom Kim touches on his play in Round 2 of the Travelers Championship, as he sits atop the leaderboard at 13 under on his 22nd birthday.
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
Tom Kim turned a good round into a fantastic one with birdies on the final two holes on the first day of action at the Travelers Championship to shoot 8-under.
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Kim ‘confident’ following 8 under in Round 1
Tom Kim discusses his confidence after shooting 8 under and taking the lead at the Travelers Championship in the first round.
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
Rex Hoggard details Jay Monahan's memo regarding PGA Tour membership and the lifetime exemption that's being made for Tiger Woods.
No. 15 at TPC River Highlands challenges players
Gain insight on the 15th hole at TPC River Highlands, which will test PGA Tour players at the 2024 Travelers Championship.