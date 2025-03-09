 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins
2025 Fantasy Preview: Xavier Edwards
Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013
The Snow League - Season One - Day One
Sena Tomita, Yuto Totsuka win first Snow League snowboard halfpipe titles

Top Clips

nbc_smx_deeganintv_250308.jpg
Deegan nabs podium at Indy after going off track
nbc_smx_vialleintv_250308.jpg
Vialle finding rhythm with back-to-back podiums
nbc_smx_hammakerintv_250308.jpg
Hammaker’s second 250SX win an ‘unreal feeling’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Morikawa, Henley displaying 'confidence' at API

March 8, 2025 08:26 PM
Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, and Mark Rolfing examine big third-rounds from Collin Morikawa and Russell Henley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including why both golfers are playing with "tremendous confidence."
Up Next
mpx_round_3.jpg
5:32
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
11:36
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_abergtriple_250308.jpg
1:07
Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2_250307.jpg
10:37
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_daysound_250307.jpg
1:37
Day: Special to shake Palmer’s hand after 2016 API
Now Playing
jt_site.jpg
1:02
JT jokes about 2021 Players bounce: Not THAT lucky
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkshot_250307.jpg
1:14
Clark gets relief as ball lands in own pitch mark
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord2_250307.jpg
5:02
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bayhillrd1_250306.jpg
12:20
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lacavaintv_250306.jpg
2:00
LaCava reflects on caddying API alongside son
Now Playing