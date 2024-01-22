Watch Now
Dunlap's parents emotional while taking in win
Charlene Dunlap and Jim Dunlap talk about how proud they are of their son Nick Dunlap for his historic win at the American Express.
Up Next
Dunlap: Nothing went as expected in AmEx win
Dunlap: Nothing went as expected in AmEx win
Nick Dunlap talks to media after his momentous win at the American Express, how he overcame an up-and-down round and when he may go pro.
Dunlap’s best shots at the American Express
Dunlap's best shots at the American Express
Watch all of Nick Dunlap's best shots from his extraordinary win at the American Express in La Quinta, CA.
Dunlap’s parents emotional while taking in win
Dunlap's parents emotional while taking in win
Charlene Dunlap and Jim Dunlap talk about how proud they are of their son Nick Dunlap for his historic win at the American Express.
Seawall: ‘It’s Dunlap time’
Seawall: 'It's Dunlap time'
Alabama golf head coach Jay Seawall talks about how Nick Dunlap was built for the big moment at the American Express.
What does Dunlap gain with American Express win
What does Dunlap gain with American Express win
The Golf Channel crew talks about what Nick Dunlap has earned after winning the American Express, including whether he has a PGA Tour card and whether he gets prize money.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 4
Highlights: The American Express, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from a historic final round of The American Express from La Quinta, California, where Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years.
Dunlap nails the clutch putt on 18 to win the AmEx
Dunlap nails the clutch putt on 18 to win the AmEx
Nick Dunlap becomes the first amateur to win on a PGA Tour event since 1991 with a clutch putt on the final hole and celebrates with his family.
Dunlap grateful for historic win the AmEx
Dunlap grateful for historic win the AmEx
Amateur Nick Dunlap talks about his monumental win at the American Express, including his game plan and overcoming some adversity on his way to victory.
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf
Nick Saban joins the Golf Channel to talk about Nick Dunlap's run in the American Express and whether the amateur has what it takes to keep up his success if he turns pro.
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
Highlights: Dunlap's best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
Watch the best shots from Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap on moving day at the American Express, where he is the sole leader heading into the final round.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.