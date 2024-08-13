 Skip navigation
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
PGA Tour playoffs to begins with excessive heat warning in Memphis
Syndication: The Tennessean
Former NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch has court date for DWI, reckless driving charges
Mookie Betts
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends August 15

Top Clips

nbc_pft_stetsonbennett_240815.jpg
Bennett is player to watch vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_moorevfangio_240815.jpg
Evaluating impacts Moore, Fangio will have on PHI
nbc_pft_mccarthy_240815.jpg
How McCarthy can continue to grow without reps

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
PGA Tour playoffs to begins with excessive heat warning in Memphis
Syndication: The Tennessean
Former NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch has court date for DWI, reckless driving charges
Mookie Betts
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends August 15

Top Clips

nbc_pft_stetsonbennett_240815.jpg
Bennett is player to watch vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_moorevfangio_240815.jpg
Evaluating impacts Moore, Fangio will have on PHI
nbc_pft_mccarthy_240815.jpg
How McCarthy can continue to grow without reps

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship best bets

August 13, 2024 05:24 PM
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down the best bets and DFS plays for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, highlighting Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele.
nbc_golf_gt_homaintv_240814.jpg
12:20
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’
nbc_golf_gt_mcilroypresser_240814.jpg
6:47
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
3:25
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
nbc_golf_cdw_240814.jpg
2:22
Glover’s blueprint for FedEx St. Jude Champ. win
nbc_golf_gfg_fullpod_240813.jpg
11:57
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship best bets
nbc_golf_gc_lowry_240813.jpg
3:58
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
nbc_golf_gc_fleetwood_240813.jpg
2:53
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is ‘very special’
nbc_golf_toddlewis_240813.jpg
4:28
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gt_hovlanddiscussion_240813.jpg
7:28
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup
nbc_golf_gc_snedeker_240812.jpg
2:37
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
nbc_golf_sales_penske_wyndham_240812.jpg
1:35
Inside Rai’s, Greyserman’s Wyndham performances
golf_gc_kucharint_240811__670167.jpg
5:07
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
