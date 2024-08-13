Watch Now
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship best bets
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down the best bets and DFS plays for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, highlighting Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele.
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his positioning in the FedExCup Playoffs, the expectations he has for himself and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the FedExCup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee.
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis to reflect on his Olympics experience, how he is approaching his run to try and win the Tour Championship and the responsibility he feels to grow the tour.
Glover’s blueprint for FedEx St. Jude Champ. win
Take a look at the numbers that went into Lucas Glover's victory at the FedEx St, Jude Championship.
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
Todd Lewis walks and talks with Shane Lowry ahead of his push for the FedExCup this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is ‘very special’
Todd Lewis catches up with Tommy Fleetwood following his Paris Olympics experience and previews his battle for the FedExCup.
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
Todd Lewis joins the Golf Today crew to break down the upcoming FedExCup and speaks with Seamus Power, Jordan Speith, and Harris English, whose sights are set on the BMW Championship.
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup
The Golf Today crew analyzes Viktor Hovland's press conference ahead of the 2024 FedExCup, where he discussed how he feels as the reigning champion and the style of play he'll use.
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
Brandt Snedeker reflects on receiving the 2024 Payne Stewart Award, explaining why he's "humbled" to earn the distinguished honor.
Inside Rai’s, Greyserman’s Wyndham performances
Take a look at some of the insights from Aaron Rai's win and Max Greyserman's runner-up finish at the Wyndham Championship, provided by Penske.