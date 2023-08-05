 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap
nbc_golf_gc_utahchamplitesround2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap
nbc_golf_gc_utahchamplitesround2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Glover, Griffin discuss FedEx Cup Playoffs changes

August 4, 2023 09:34 PM
The Golf Central crew discusses changes to the FedEx Cup playoff format while Lucas Glover and Ben Griffin reflect on their performances.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
2:59
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_thomasbirdie16_230804.jpg
1:44
Thomas chips in for much-needed birdie on 16th
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_230804.jpg
14:54
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_westernamquarterfinalslites_230804.jpg
6:55
Highlights: Western Amateur, Quarterfinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_lowrylayup_230804.jpg
1:03
Lowry banks shot off grandstand onto green
Now Playing
nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
5:25
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd1hl_230803.jpg
14:09
Highlights: 2023 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomasintv_230803.jpg
2:19
Thomas patient but missed chances in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_gchitv2_230802.jpg
3:33
Who are the standout players from the season?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_madduxwakefield_230802.jpg
8:11
Maddux, Wakefield chase golf passion in retirement
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
6:16
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_seawellint_230802.jpg
7:54
Seawell walks down memory lane post Hodges victory
Now Playing