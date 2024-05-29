Watch Now
Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open
Last hosting the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, Hamilton Golf and Country Club is set to play host to the event once again in 2024.
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard and Brandel Chamblee share why it's not surprising that all charges against Scottie Scheffler stemming from a May 17 incident at the PGA Championship were dropped and a best-case scenario for all.
Last hosting the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, Hamilton Golf and Country Club is set to play host to the event once again in 2024.
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
Golf Central’s Rex Hoggard catches up with players who are set to participate in both the Canadian Open as well as the U.S. Open over the course of the next month.
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
Harry Higgs joins Golf Today to discuss his focus on promoting awareness to mental health in golf after the recent loss of Grayson Murray, explaining how people must check in on each other and themselves.
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
In this week’s Golf Today Roundtable, the crew discuss the results from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, including why Davis Riley's win is important for the game of golf.
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture
Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard discuss how the passing of Grayson Murray affects the culture within the PGA Tour.
HLs: Best shots from Charles Schwab Challenge
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, where Davis Riley emerged with his first individual PGA Tour victory.
Reflecting on Murray’s tragic and shocking death
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the tragic death of two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray, including reflections of their time covering him and the legacy he leaves.
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
Harry Higgs honors Grayson Murray in a heartfelt speech after winning the Visit Knoxville Open, challenging the audience to say something nice to others and "brighten up somebody's day."
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4 best shots
Watch the best shots from Round 4 of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Now a crucial time for Tour players and FedEx Cup
Johnson Wagner and Rich Lerner break down why now is a critical time for PGA Tour players struggling for status, explaining how certain players must make their move before it's too late.