Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Front Row Motorsports purchases one of Stewart-Haas Racing’s charters
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Cup drivers to watch Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway
Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round
Louisville prosecutor drops all four charges against Scottie Scheffler

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_schefflerarrestupdate_240529.jpg
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
nbc_bfa_twolvesmavsrecapv2_240529.jpg
Mavericks ‘left the door open’ for Timberwolves
nbc_bfa_mavsurgency_240529.jpg
Mavericks lacked urgency vs. Timberwolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open

May 29, 2024 10:21 AM
Last hosting the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, Hamilton Golf and Country Club is set to play host to the event once again in 2024.
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerarrestupdate_240529.jpg
9:01
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_rbccanadian_240529.jpg
1:15
Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_gc_canadianopenusopen_240528.jpg
2:23
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
nbc_golf_gt_harryhiggsintv_240528.jpg
12:50
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240527.jpg
6:35
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
nbc_golf_gt_graysonmurrayreact_240527.jpg
4:25
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture
nbc_golf_sales_penske_charlesschwabv2_240527.jpg
2:07
HLs: Best shots from Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_murray_240526.jpg
4:39
Reflecting on Murray’s tragic and shocking death
nbc_golf_gc_higgsmurray_240526.jpg
1:56
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
nbc_golf_schwabfinalrd_bestshots_240526.jpg
12:25
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4 best shots
nbc_golf_gc_playerpositioning_240526.jpg
4:42
Now a crucial time for Tour players and FedEx Cup
nbc_golf_gc_davisrileyintv_240526.jpg
1:24
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
