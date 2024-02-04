 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
What drivers said after Saturday night’s Clash at the Coliseum
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum results
NHL: NHL All-Star Game
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner shine in NHL All-Star 3-on-3 on home ice in Toronto

Top Clips

nbc_smx_smxinsiderpostdet450_240203.jpg
Jett overcomes shaky moments to win in Detroit
nbc_smx_smxinisiderpostdet250_240203.jpg
Forkner avoids first-lap wreck, wins 250SX Detroit
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndamclark_240203.jpg
Clark sets Pebble Beach record on moving day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
What drivers said after Saturday night’s Clash at the Coliseum
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum results
NHL: NHL All-Star Game
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner shine in NHL All-Star 3-on-3 on home ice in Toronto

Top Clips

nbc_smx_smxinsiderpostdet450_240203.jpg
Jett overcomes shaky moments to win in Detroit
nbc_smx_smxinisiderpostdet250_240203.jpg
Forkner avoids first-lap wreck, wins 250SX Detroit
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndamclark_240203.jpg
Clark sets Pebble Beach record on moving day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3

February 4, 2024 12:30 AM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where the men's competitive course record was broken.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pebblebeachproamrnd3v3_240203.jpg
8:05
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndamclark_240203.jpg
1:33
Clark sets Pebble Beach record on moving day
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lewisonweather_240203.jpg
5:47
Fans won’t be at Pebble Beach on Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_youtube_240203.jpg
13:07
Clark explains ‘special’ round at Pebble Beach
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_celebhl_240202.jpg
2:00
Best celebrity moments at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_abergrd2_240202.jpg
6:11
Simplicity is key to Aberg’s success on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_pebblebeachrd2hl_240202.jpg
9:03
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_scottieschefflerintv_240202.jpg
1:21
Scheffler reflects on ‘quality’ Round 2 at Pebble
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_abergintvv2_240202.jpg
1:54
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomasrd2intv_240202.jpg
1:44
Conditions at Pebble feeding into JT’s creativity
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_joshallenintv_240202.jpg
1:41
Allen jokes about golfing against Brady at Pebble
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryandcantlayssgtalk_240102.jpg
2:41
Cantlay, McIlroy optimistic about SSG investment
Now Playing