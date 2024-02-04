Watch Now
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where the men's competitive course record was broken.
Up Next
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where the men's competitive course record was broken.
Clark sets Pebble Beach record on moving day
Clark sets Pebble Beach record on moving day
Wyndham Clark made a huge leap on moving day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, breaking the men's competitive record at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Fans won’t be at Pebble Beach on Sunday
Fans won't be at Pebble Beach on Sunday
Todd Lewis gives a less-than-ideal weather update for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and talks with chief referee Gary Young about expectations and how spectators will not be on the course on Sunday.
Clark explains ‘special’ round at Pebble Beach
Clark explains 'special' round at Pebble Beach
Wyndham Clark joins Golf Central after breaking the men’s competitive course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links and talks about how he got his putter going at the Pro-Am.
Best celebrity moments at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Best celebrity moments at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Watch highlights from various celebrities at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am including Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and more.
Simplicity is key to Aberg’s success on PGA Tour
Simplicity is key to Aberg's success on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew reacts to Ludvig Aberg’s breakout performance in Round 2 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and how he has had immediate success.
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
Relive the best shots from the second round of action at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Scheffler reflects on ‘quality’ Round 2 at Pebble
Scheffler reflects on 'quality' Round 2 at Pebble
Scottie Scheffler talks with Todd Lewis about what was working for him on Friday after an impressive Round 2 performance at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
Ludvig Åberg's recaps his second-round 65 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and what it will take to hold strong at the top of the leaderboard entering the weekend.
Conditions at Pebble feeding into JT’s creativity
Conditions at Pebble feeding into JT's creativity
Justin Thomas sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss how the course conditions through the first two rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am have affected his approach and seeing hard work pay off.
Allen jokes about golfing against Brady at Pebble
Allen jokes about golfing against Brady at Pebble
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen joins Todd Lewis to discuss playing against Tom Brady in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the mental benefits of playing golf.