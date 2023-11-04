 Skip navigation
Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Kuchar’s late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico
nbc_bfa_harden_231103.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Schedule Breakdown
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Championship 4 drivers tout level of respect in Cup field

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_timbertechchamprd2lites_231104.jpg
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_blaneyrecap_231104.jpg
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
nbc_nas_larsonrecap_231104.jpg
Larson looking to close season with second title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 3

November 4, 2023 07:44 PM
Watch the action from Round 3 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
nbc_golf_gc_vanrooyensound_231104.jpg
2:39
Van Rooyen has ‘a lot to play for’ at WWT Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_villegassounddisc_231104.jpg
4:47
Villegas’ ‘tough’ work paying off at WWT Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_kuchardiscsound_231104.jpg
6:17
Analyzing Kuchar’s turbulent Round 3 at WWT Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_wwtcrd3ehl_231104.jpg
14:18
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_kucharint_231104.jpg
1:25
Kuchar: ‘Playing really good golf’ at WWT Champ.
1775272703_copy.jpg
2:43
Kuchar’s quadruple bogey on No. 15 at WWT Champ.
nbc_gc_kuchar_231103.jpg
1:53
Kuchar’s ‘steady’ approach leading to WWT success
nbc_gc_aberg_231103.jpg
1:16
Åberg lays out keys for Round 3 at WWT Champ.
nbc_gc_hickok_231103.jpg
1:36
Hickok: Controlling ‘all facets’ of my game at WWT
nbc_gc_justinsuh_231103.jpg
1:01
‘Good ball striking’ key for Suh in WWT Round 2
nbc_golf_wwtchampionshiphl_231103.jpg
5:23
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 2
World Wide Technology Championship - Round One
2:57
Highlights: Åberg, 17-year-old Davis in Rd. 1 of WWT
