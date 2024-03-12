Watch Now
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gives his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's golf world tour concept and the differing opinions on signature and full-field events.
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
At The Players Championship, Jay Monahan answers questions about the support for his leadership.
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gives his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's golf world tour concept and the differing opinions on signature and full-field events.
Monahan remarks on SSG and PIF deal at The Players
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan discusses the recent investment in the tour by the Strategic Sports Group (SSG) and the creation of the PGA Tour Enterprises in addition to the future of golf.
Reckoning is coming for PGA Tour structure
The Live From crew reacts to Jay Monahan's presser at The Players Championship and ponder the new financial realities coming to the tour.
Inside Thomas’ favorite holes at TPC Sawgrass
Johnson Wagner catches up with Justin Thomas ahead of The Players Championship to break down the holes at TPC Sawgrass, playing in different conditions and reading the course.
Betting market for The Players Championship
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Denny Carter look ahead to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, analyzing the betting market for the event.
TPC lures you into playing the ‘hero’s shot’
Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard discuss comments from Jordan Spieth heading into The Players Championship, analyzing what makes the course so difficult for golfers.
AimPoint helping golfers become more ‘relaxed’
AimPoint was designed as a method of reading and interpreting the green, allowing golfers to become more relaxed when they're on the course.
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
Ryan Lavner provides insight into a conversation with Scottie Scheffler, citing the reminder of being able to always "figure out" his golf and the hyper-focus on his weakness despite his greatness.
Debating state of prestige, field size on PGA Tour
Golf Central debates the level of prestige entering The Players Championship and if the impact of not having players like Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka playing, as well as the state of field sizes on the PGA Tour.
Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
Johnson Wagner gives an insight into the 17th hole on TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, which is one of the most memorable holes in all of professional golf.