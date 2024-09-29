 Skip navigation
Top News

Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker
Marlins part ways with 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker after two seasons
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
What drivers said after Kansas NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Ross Chastain
jose ramirez
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Final Review (Week 27)

Top Clips

nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240929.jpg
Henry records third-longest rushing TD of career
nbc_gc_opendeespanahl_240929.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de España, Final Round
nbc_fnia_flaccoflorio_240929.jpg
Flacco ‘wasn’t calm on the inside’ vs. Steelers

U.S. not taking Presidents Cup win for granted

September 29, 2024 07:29 PM
Captain Jim Furyk and the United States team chat with the press after winning the Presidents Cup, touching on the camaraderie and the most special moments.
nbc_golf_usapresser_240929.jpg
27:07
U.S. not taking Presidents Cup win for granted
nbc_golf_clevelandclinic16x9_240929.jpg
1:27
U.S. closes the deal at Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_internationalpresser_240929.jpg
20:30
Weir praises ‘high-level play’ from Internationals
nbc_golf_kizandhoma_240929.jpg
1:02
Homa expects Kisner to keep ‘tarps off’ promise
nbc_golf_prescupsingles_240929.jpg
17:22
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 4 singles matches
nbc_golf_furykintv_240929.jpg
1:33
Furyk: U.S. ‘played their hearts out’ in Montreal
nbc_golf_keeganintv_240929.jpg
1:21
Presidents Cup clinch Bradley’s full-circle moment
nbc_golf_usawins_240929.jpg
1:55
Americans seal 10th straight Presidents Cup win
nbc_golf_dayholeout_240929.jpg
0:51
Day holes out from bunker for eagle on No. 12
nbc_golf_homaholeout_240929.jpg
0:47
Homa holes out for eagle at Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_schefflerbunker_240929.jpg
1:21
Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_penskev2_240928.jpg
1:17
Cantlay a ‘tough customer’ as U.S. takes Day 3
