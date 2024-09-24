Watch Now
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches
Johnson Wagner talks the live From crew through the par-5 12th and par-3 13th holes at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, creating some laughs in the process.
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
Adam Scott is looking for a dominant effort out of himself at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
How should U.S. use Scheffler in Presidents Cup?
How should U.S. use Scheffler in Presidents Cup?
The Live From crew evaluates the best practices for the U.S. team to get more out of Scottie Scheffler in a team setting at the Presidents Cup.
Scheffler looks ahead to Presidents Cup
Scheffler looks ahead to Presidents Cup
Scottie Scheffler talks with the press ahead of the Presidents Cup, discussing how he defines success at a tournament and how he approaches new courses.
Hughes ready to ‘embrace the chaos’ in Montreal
Hughes ready to 'embrace the chaos' in Montreal
Mackenzie Hughes walks and talks with Johnson Wagner about the upcoming Presidents Cup, particularly the International team's advantage in Canada and how he's prepared for the premier event.
International team bonding ahead of Presidents Cup
International team bonding ahead of Presidents Cup
Todd Lewis joins the Golf Channel to discuss how the Presidents Cup international team has found ways to bond ahead of the tournament, attending the Montreal Canadiens preseason game.
Furyk gets fiery ahead of Presidents Cup
Furyk gets fiery ahead of Presidents Cup
Jim Furyk let his competitive fire show with an expletive-laced answer to the media with the Presidents Cup looming.
Wagner recreates Austin’s infamous shot from 2007
Wagner recreates Austin's infamous shot from 2007
Woody Austin provided one of the memorable moments in Presidents Cup history after falling into the water at Royal Montreal, and with the event returning to Canada, Johnson Wagner hopes for a different result.
Furyk learning from past Presidents Cup captains
Furyk learning from past Presidents Cup captains
American Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk joins Live From to talk about what he learned from previous captains and the lessons he took from captaining the 2018 Ryder Cup team.
Weir ‘very proud’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
Weir 'very proud' to be a Presidents Cup captain
International Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir joins the Live From crew to discuss his pride in being Canadian, his selection process, and favorite memories from years past.
Scenes from Royal Montreal ahead of Presidents Cup
Scenes from Royal Montreal ahead of Presidents Cup
Todd Lewis reports on the atmosphere at Royal Montreal for a highly-anticipated Presidents Cup as well as the state of Team USA and the International Team ahead of the first matches.