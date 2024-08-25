Watch Now
Bradley jumps into the lead at BMW Championship
Look at the analytics behind Keegan Bradley's 54-hole lead at the BMW Championship.
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
Xander Schauffele flew up the leaderboard at the BMW Championship with a 5-under Moving Day (presented by Penske), positioning himself to perhaps make the Player of the Year race a bit more interesting.
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Rock, Colorado.
Behind Åberg’s big move at the BMW, Round 2
Look at the numbers behind Ludvig Åberg's jump up the leaderboard at the second round of the BMW Championship.
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Rock, Colorado.
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
After Rory McIlroy showed some frustration by flinging his 3-wood into a pond at the BMW Championship on Friday, Golf Central wonders whether he needs a "reprieve" after putting so much on his own plate in 2024.
Burns tells story of hilarious icebreaker to Tiger
Sam Burns was awfully nervous while paired with Tiger Woods on Sunday at the 2018 Cognizant Classic, but a birdie and a perfect icebreaker helped him through it. He tells Smylie Kaufman the story at the BMW Championship.
Scheffler finds water, overshoots green: ‘How?!’
Scottie Scheffler was exasperated after finding water on hole 10 in Round 2 of the BMW Championship, then overshooting the green from the drop zone -- which he, for one, couldn't explain.
Scott found his rhythm early in Round 2 at BMW
Adam Scott speaks with Cara Banks following his impressive Round 2 (-9) performance at the 2024 BMW Championship, where he now leads the field by four strokes heading into the weekend.
Rory flings 3-wood into pond after errant tee shot
Rory McIlroy was not happy with his tee shot on the 17th hole in Round 2 of the BMW Championship, as the pond near the tee box quickly learned.
Who will make up the two Presidents Cup teams?
The Golf Central crew takes a look at who could make up the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams, with a few names on the bubble such as Taylor Pendrith, Nick Dunlap, Tony Finau and more.