 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JAN 27 BMW M Endurance Challenge
Robert Wickens hospitalized after Nürburgring crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Valero Texas Open - Round One
Ludvig Åberg’s driver head snaps and he still (!) drives the green at Valero Texas Open
Shane Bieber
Guardians ace Shane Bieber to have season-ending Tommy John surgery after solid start in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240406.jpg
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_golf_anwa_shoemakerfinalrdhl_240406.jpg
Highlights: Shoemaker’s final round at Augusta
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240406.jpg
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JAN 27 BMW M Endurance Challenge
Robert Wickens hospitalized after Nürburgring crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Valero Texas Open - Round One
Ludvig Åberg’s driver head snaps and he still (!) drives the green at Valero Texas Open
Shane Bieber
Guardians ace Shane Bieber to have season-ending Tommy John surgery after solid start in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240406.jpg
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_golf_anwa_shoemakerfinalrdhl_240406.jpg
Highlights: Shoemaker’s final round at Augusta
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240406.jpg
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Aberg drives green despite losing club head

April 6, 2024 01:38 PM
Ludvig Aberg pulled off one of the more bizarre shots you'll ever see, driving the green on No. 17 at the Valero Texas Open despite having his club head come off at contact.
Up Next
nbc_golf_abergdriverhead_240406.jpg
1:25
Aberg drives green despite losing club head
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestofsmylieround2_240405.jpg
11:25
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestshotsofround2_240405.jpg
2:35
Best shots from Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_texopenrd2highlights_240405.jpg
6:28
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rory2011usopen_240405.jpg
3:55
McIlroy on why 2011 U.S. Open was his ‘best’ golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalksrydercup_240405.jpg
1:59
McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_reaxtowalkerandbadshot_240405.jpg
1:20
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalkingswing_240405.jpg
2:09
McIlroy breaks down before and after swing changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_akshayflashbackandfiance_240405.jpg
1:46
Masters not Bhatia’s ‘main focus’ at Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_akshayputtingandmentor_240405.jpg
3:03
Improved putting has changed Bhatia’s game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_akshaywithsmylie_240405.jpg
1:34
Bhatia breaks down playing in windy conditions
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bhatiaintrv_240405.jpg
1:07
Bhatia ‘hung in there’ in Round 2 in Texas
Now Playing