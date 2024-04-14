 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
Scottie Scheffler Heads into Masters Sunday with the 54-Hole Lead
The Masters - Round Three
Who will win the 88th Masters? Making the case for those in or near the lead on Sunday
The Masters - Round Three
Different times for Scottie Scheffler as he seeks second green jacket at Masters

Top Clips

nbc_sx_webb450win_240413.jpg
Webb: 450SX win in Foxborough feels ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
Will Scheffler finish the job at the Masters?
nbc_golf_penske_240413.jpg
Morikawa looking to challenge Scheffler at Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
Scottie Scheffler Heads into Masters Sunday with the 54-Hole Lead
The Masters - Round Three
Who will win the 88th Masters? Making the case for those in or near the lead on Sunday
The Masters - Round Three
Different times for Scottie Scheffler as he seeks second green jacket at Masters

Top Clips

nbc_sx_webb450win_240413.jpg
Webb: 450SX win in Foxborough feels ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
Will Scheffler finish the job at the Masters?
nbc_golf_penske_240413.jpg
Morikawa looking to challenge Scheffler at Masters

Aberg embracing the pressure of the Masters

April 13, 2024 09:15 PM
Ludvig Aberg is not afraid of the spotlight that comes with being near the top of the leaderboard entering Sunday at Augusta, and he's taking that mindset into his first final round at the Masters.
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
1:34
Will Scheffler finish the job at the Masters?
nbc_golf_penske_240413.jpg
0:48
Morikawa looking to challenge Scheffler at Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_woodsintv_240413.jpg
2:18
Tiger analyzes struggles at Masters Round 3
nbc_golf_lfmasters_abergintv_249413.jpg
1:21
Aberg embracing the pressure of the Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_workdaysalesv2_240413.jpg
2:28
Could Schauffele break through on Masters Sunday?
nbc_golf_lfmasters_homaintv_240413.jpg
2:37
Homa: ‘Going to remind myself I’m a dog’ Sunday
nbc_golf_lfmasters_morikawapresser_240413.jpg
4:00
New putter gives Morikawa comfort at Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerintv_240413.jpg
3:18
How Scheffler rebounded during Round 3 at Augusta
nbc_golf_lfmasters_brysonintv_249413.jpg
3:38
DeChambeau reflects on wild day at the Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_tigerintv_240412.jpg
3:23
Tiger: ‘I have a chance to win’ Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_chasersintvs_240412.jpg
1:48
High winds challenge golfers on day two at Masters
nbc_golf_lfmaster_homadeskreax_240412.jpg
1:36
Homa co-leads Masters after two impressive rounds
