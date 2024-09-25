 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
Despite down year, Presidents Cup pick Max Homa hasn’t forgotten what he’s capable of
Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Nestor Cortes
Nestor Cortes goes on injured list with ailing elbow in a blow to Yankees’ postseason rotation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240925.jpg
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
nbc_golf_livefrom_4ballannouncementv2_240925.jpg
U.S., International teams set fourball matchups
cantlaymatsuyama.jpg
Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
Despite down year, Presidents Cup pick Max Homa hasn’t forgotten what he’s capable of
Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Nestor Cortes
Nestor Cortes goes on injured list with ailing elbow in a blow to Yankees’ postseason rotation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240925.jpg
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
nbc_golf_livefrom_4ballannouncementv2_240925.jpg
U.S., International teams set fourball matchups
cantlaymatsuyama.jpg
Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Homa sitting for Presidents Cup fourball matches

September 25, 2024 05:56 PM
The Live From crew analyzes Jim Furyk's decision to keep Max Homa on the bench for the opening action of the Presidents Cup.
Up Next
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240925.jpg
6:13
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_homasitting_240925.jpg
3:33
Homa sitting for Presidents Cup fourball matches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_4ballannouncementv2_240925.jpg
11:23
U.S., International teams set fourball matchups
Now Playing
cantlaymatsuyama.jpg
12:15
Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball preview
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_keeganpresser_240925.jpg
16:33
Bradley enjoying ‘special week’ at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adamscottsegment_240924.jpg
10:19
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johsonwagner_240924.jpg
8:07
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_240924.jpg
6:09
How should U.S. use Scheffler in Presidents Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfpc_schefflerpresser_240924.jpg
7:31
Scheffler looks ahead to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfpc_hugheswalkntalk_240924.jpg
4:36
Hughes ready to ‘embrace the chaos’ in Montreal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfpc_intlteambonding_240924.jpg
4:50
International team bonding ahead of Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfpc_furykdeskrx_240924.jpg
11:06
Furyk gets fiery ahead of Presidents Cup
Now Playing