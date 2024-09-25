Watch Now
Homa sitting for Presidents Cup fourball matches
The Live From crew analyzes Jim Furyk's decision to keep Max Homa on the bench for the opening action of the Presidents Cup.
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
Johnson Wagner gives Live From a demonstration of the 1st tee at The Royal Montreal Golf Club for the Presidents Cup, impressing the crew with his practice swing.
U.S., International teams set fourball matchups
Find out the fourball matchups as they're set for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup and hear from captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir about their decision-making process.
Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball preview
The Live From crew take a look at the fourball matchups on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup and how those battles may unfold on the first day.
Bradley enjoying ‘special week’ at Presidents Cup
Keegan Bradley speaks to the media ahead of the 2024 Presidents Cup and describes the emotions of being back at the tournament, particularly when there was a time when he thought he wouldn't play in it again.
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
Adam Scott is looking for a dominant effort out of himself at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches
Johnson Wagner talks the live From crew through the par-5 12th and par-3 13th holes at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, creating some laughs in the process.
How should U.S. use Scheffler in Presidents Cup?
The Live From crew evaluates the best practices for the U.S. team to get more out of Scottie Scheffler in a team setting at the Presidents Cup.
Scheffler looks ahead to Presidents Cup
Scottie Scheffler talks with the press ahead of the Presidents Cup, discussing how he defines success at a tournament and how he approaches new courses.
Hughes ready to ‘embrace the chaos’ in Montreal
Mackenzie Hughes walks and talks with Johnson Wagner about the upcoming Presidents Cup, particularly the International team's advantage in Canada and how he's prepared for the premier event.
International team bonding ahead of Presidents Cup
Todd Lewis joins the Golf Channel to discuss how the Presidents Cup international team has found ways to bond ahead of the tournament, attending the Montreal Canadiens preseason game.