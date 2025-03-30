Watch Now
Lee clutches up to win TX Children's Houston Open
Min Woo Lee hits a clutch lag putt on the final hole of the Texas Children's Open to set up his tap-in, firing up the crowd before earning his first PGA Tour win.
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
Min Woo Lee talks about the mental grind of hanging on to win his first PGA Tour event and he was able to breakthrough for his maiden victory.
McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta
Rory McIlroy is taking the positives into an off week after carding a final-round 64 at the Texas Children's Houston Open and how he plans to fine tune his game ahead of the Masters.
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
Rory McIlroy discusses how he fared in the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Golf Central desk examines his chances to make a comeback.
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens shares why he loves playing in the American Century Championship, what aspects of his golf game he needs to improve on and which MLB hitters he hated facing when he played.
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
Houston Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane takes a NASA-themed quiz and Smylie Kaufman checks in with PGA Tour pros to participate in Happy Hour trivia at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
Padraig Harrington discusses how he is able to drive the ball so far, what he does to stay in great shape at 53 years old and why he was so proud when his son got a hole-in-one at the PNC Championship earlier this year.