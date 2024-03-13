 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players

March 13, 2024 09:52 AM
Nick Dunlap reveals what has surprised him most about life on the PGA Tour and his surreal experience going from amateur to The Players in the span of three months.
Up Next
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
7:24
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240313.jpg
4:49
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bhatiainterview_240313.jpg
6:49
Bhatia: ‘Awkward’ TPC Sawgrass could suit my game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryinterview_240313.jpg
15:14
Rory ‘under no illusions’ heading into The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240313.jpg
4:45
Aberg embracing high expectations in first Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_memmoments_240312.jpg
9:17
Memorable moments from The Players Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_managinslumps_240312.jpg
8:06
Slumps are a ‘frightening prospect’ for golfers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_monahandeskreax_240312.jpg
12:27
Golf community wants details of talks with PIF
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_toddlewis_240312.jpg
6:34
Monahan understands he has to rebuild trust
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_240312.jpg
9:37
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schueffelepresser_240312.jpg
10:23
Schauffele on Monahan: ‘Words are words’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_garnettwalkandtalk_240312.jpg
5:50
Garnett thrilled for opportunity at The Players
Now Playing