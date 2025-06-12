Watch Now
Thursday's top shots from Oakmont's par-3 hole 13
Watch the top shots from the iconic and challenging par-3 hole 13 at Oakmont Country Club in the opening round of the 125th U.S. Open.
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
Xander Schauffele won't let a few dinosaurs get in the way of his bunker practice. Watch Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters on July 2, and the U.S. Open on NBC and Peacock June 12-15.
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
Patrick Reed didn't immediately know what he'd done: just the fourth albatross in the history of the U.S. Open, from 286 yards at Oakmont Country Club's fourth hole.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
Watch the best shots and key moments from the early portion of the opening round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
J. J. Spaun sits down with Kira K. Dixon to break down what went right during his bogey-free Round 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open.
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
Rory McIlroy went to battle with the par-5 fourth hole at Oakmont Country Club, missing the fairway with his driver, struggling in the rough and somehow managing to finish with a bogey after making a tough 30-foot putt.
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
Watch as Bryson DeChambeau bogeys the par-5 12th hole in Round 1 of the U.S. Open, as he chips from behind the green into the rough, chunks the next two chips and putts it in from the fringe.
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
Enjoy Shan Lowry salvaging par despite rough conditions on No. 7 during Round 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
Watch as Rory McIlroy blasts a 392-yard strike in the opening round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, his longest measured drive of the season.
Moldovan holes out from 189 yards for eagle
Maxwell Moldovan got off to a dream start at the U.S. Open, delivering an epic shot from 189 yards for Eagle on his opening hole at Oakmont Country Club.