Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Viktor Hovland shares lead entering final round of Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Valspar Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - College Park
4th-seeded Maryland avoids a March Madness upset, holds off Norfolk State 82-69

Top Clips

nbc_horse_louisianaderby_250322.jpg
Tiztastic pulls away to win Louisiana Derby
nbc_horse_rubysteaks_250322.jpg
Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge
nbc_wrugby_scotlandwales_250322.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 24, Wales 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Viktor Hovland shares lead entering final round of Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Valspar Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - College Park
4th-seeded Maryland avoids a March Madness upset, holds off Norfolk State 82-69

Top Clips

nbc_horse_louisianaderby_250322.jpg
Tiztastic pulls away to win Louisiana Derby
nbc_horse_rubysteaks_250322.jpg
Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge
nbc_wrugby_scotlandwales_250322.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 24, Wales 21

Watch Now

Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3

March 22, 2025 06:25 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
1:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
SmylieNovak.jpg
3:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
higgs_site.jpg
2:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
0:39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
2:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
1:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
3:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
7:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
