MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Clemson at Pittsburgh quarterback
Cade Klubnik’s late touchdown run helps No. 17 Clemson escape with a 24-20 win over Pitt
QuinnEwers.jpg
Ewers’ two touchdowns, Texas’ defense lead No. 3 Longhorns past Arkansas 20-10
NCAA Football: Utah at Colorado
Shedeur Sanders shrugs off shaky start, throws 3 TD passes to lead No. 18 Colorado past Utah 49-24

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndtdharrison_241116.jpg
Leonard, Harrison link for 8-yard Notre Dame TD
nbc_cfb_uvafumble_241116.jpg
Watts gets it right back after Irish cough up punt
nbc_cfb_ndtdlove_241116.jpg
ND turns Tyree’s muffed opening kick into early TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 3

November 16, 2024 03:20 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
nbc_golf_ecolabsbbcrd3_241116.jpg
7:28
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
11:17
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_hardyholeout_241115.jpg
0:40
Hardy holes out for albatross in Bermuda
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd1_241114.jpg
10:13
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
9:51
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241112.jpg
10:12
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
nbc_golf_gt_mcnealyintv_241112.jpg
10:23
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
pga_tour.jpg
8:43
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241111.jpg
1:13
Top shots from 2024 World Wide Tech Championship
nbc_golf_worldwidefinalrd_241110.jpg
6:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
worldwide.jpg
9:58
HLs: World Wide Technology Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hosslerace_241108.jpg
1:17
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
