Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 4

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Final Round
With Bermuda breakthrough, Rafa Campos now part of PGA Tour winner’s club
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money: What winner Rafael Campos and field earned
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle Cooper Webb.jpg
Cooper Webb crowned King of Paris Supercross after two nights of racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lincicomefinal_241117.jpg
Watch Lincicome conclude her 20-year career
nbc_nas_truexcomp_241117.jpg
Revisiting Truex Jr.'s best NASCAR career moments
nbc_ffpg_propashot_241117.jpg
LAC’s Herbert, PIT’s Wilson lead Week 11 prop bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Final Round
With Bermuda breakthrough, Rafa Campos now part of PGA Tour winner’s club
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money: What winner Rafael Campos and field earned
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle Cooper Webb.jpg
Cooper Webb crowned King of Paris Supercross after two nights of racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lincicomefinal_241117.jpg
Watch Lincicome conclude her 20-year career
nbc_nas_truexcomp_241117.jpg
Revisiting Truex Jr.'s best NASCAR career moments
nbc_ffpg_propashot_241117.jpg
LAC’s Herbert, PIT’s Wilson lead Week 11 prop bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 4

November 17, 2024 02:34 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bermudard4hl_241117.jpg
7:29
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_241116.jpg
1:00
Campos eyeing first PGA Tour win in Bermuda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ecolabsbbcrd3_241116.jpg
7:28
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
11:17
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hardyholeout_241115.jpg
0:40
Hardy holes out for albatross in Bermuda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd1_241114.jpg
10:13
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
9:51
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241112.jpg
10:12
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mcnealyintv_241112.jpg
10:23
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
Now Playing
pga_tour.jpg
8:43
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241111.jpg
1:13
Top shots from 2024 World Wide Tech Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_worldwidefinalrd_241110.jpg
6:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
Now Playing