Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
Rory McIlroy was fading out of contention in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic, but the Bear Trap is where his fortunes turned. Golf Central breaks down the day that got him back in the thick of things at PGA National.
Dunlap aces No. 7 in Round 2 of Cognizant Classic
Nick Dunlap lands his tee shot at the front of the green and bounces it in for a hole in one at the seventh hole, moving him to 8-under at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
LIV’s ‘strategy’ with Kim remains unclear
The Golf Central Crew analyzes Anthony Kim's return at a LIV Golf event on Friday, questioning what the tour's plan with him is moving forward.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Schenk snaps streak, falls victim to The Bear Trap
Adam Schenk falls to the announcer's jinx, breaking his streak of 20 consecutive rounds at The Bear Trap without hitting the ball into the water.
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew analyzes Jake Knapp's first round performance at the 2024 Cognizant Classic and explains what he can learn playing alongside talents such as Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy off to ‘solid start’ at Cognizant Classic
Rory McIlroy reflects on his Round 1 performance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before the Golf Central crew discusses his outlook for the rest of the tournament.
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
Brently Romine joins Golf Central to discuss why players from the Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School graduate category lament the lack of starts they are receiving in PGA Tour events and what could be done about it.
McIlroy right to brush off Gooch’s ‘dumb stuff’
George Savaricas and Eamon Lynch discuss Rory McIlroy's nonchalant reaction to Talor Gooch's LIV "asterisk" comment.
Knapp on ‘surreal’ grouping with McIlroy, Kirk
Jake Knapp describes the confidence last week's Mexico Open win gave him before he tees it up with Rory McIlroy for the first time in his career at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.