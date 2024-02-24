 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus’ first podium
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Why Knapp, a former bouncer, got emotional after building big lead in Mexico
NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250
Xfinity Atlanta race results: Austin Hill wins in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_gmuvsloy_240224__108182.jpg
MBB Highlights: Loyola trounces George Mason
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
nbc_nas_xfinityatlanta_240224.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus’ first podium
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Why Knapp, a former bouncer, got emotional after building big lead in Mexico
NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250
Xfinity Atlanta race results: Austin Hill wins in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_gmuvsloy_240224__108182.jpg
MBB Highlights: Loyola trounces George Mason
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
nbc_nas_xfinityatlanta_240224.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3

February 24, 2024 06:29 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of action in the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
6:56
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenrd3analysisv2_240224.jpg
6:53
Knapp playing with ‘great tempo’ at Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexicoopenrd3hl_240224.jpg
9:46
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenfeaturev2_240224.jpg
2:09
Mexico Open at Vidanta spotlights local cuisine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
2:04
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_mexicoopenrd2hl_240223__565843.jpg
9:40
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_finaumexicord2hl_240223.jpg
1:42
Finau’s best shots from Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
1:34
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortiz_240223.jpg
2:18
Ortiz progressing after strong Mexico Open Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_grouposalinasara_240222.jpg
2:15
ARA providing resources to rising golfers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_erikvanrooyenintv_240222.jpg
2:04
van Rooyen shows off iron play in Mexico
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_vanrooyenrd1hl_240222.jpg
1:58
van Rooyen’s best shots from Rd. 1 of Mexico Open
Now Playing