MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB suspends Pirates lefty Aroldis Chapman 2 games and fines him for ‘inappropriate actions’ vs. Mets
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes officially leaving Arizona for Salt Lake City following approval of sale to Utah Jazz owners
RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.
nbc_roto_rfsbowers_240418.jpg
Bowers a top-10 fantasy TE regardless of team?
nbc_roto_rfsdraftwrs_240418.jpg
Mitchell has a ‘wide range of outcomes’ in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1

April 18, 2024 06:07 PM
Relive the best shots and more from first-round action at the 2024 RBC Heritage, taking place at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd1hls_240418.jpg
11:39
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
nbc_golf_coralespuntacanachampionshiprd1hl_240418.jpg
7:45
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gt_jimfuryk_240417.jpg
9:06
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_gt_ludvigaberg_240417.jpg
2:25
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_rbcheritage_240417.jpg
1:15
Breaking down Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatrickwalkandtalk_240416.jpg
3:51
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_240416.jpg
4:25
McIlroy shuts the door on LIV rumors
nbc_golf_gtgfull_240416.jpg
14:54
Åberg, Zalatoris highlight RBC Heritage best bets
nbc_golf_pga_mcilroyintv_240416.jpg
4:35
McIlroy: I will play PGA TOUR for ‘rest of career’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240415.jpg
11:22
Roundtable: How to define the era of Scheffler?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersitdown_240415.jpg
4:50
Scheffler discusses mental growth at 2024 Masters
scottie_rahm.jpg
10:42
Masters prove PGA Tour, LIV players must reunite
