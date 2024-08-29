 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 1

August 29, 2024 06:15 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 1 of the Tour Championship, the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
