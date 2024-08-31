 Skip navigation
Garrett Nussmeier
LSU vs. USC Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Scottie Scheffler 18 holes from $25 million exclamation point on historic season
nbc_indy_oward_240831.jpg
Pato O’Ward posterizes IndyCar field with impressive victory at Milwaukee Mile

nbc_indy_daly_240831.jpg
Return to podium ‘feels amazing’ for Daly
nbc_indy_power_240831.jpg
Power ‘doing everything we need’ to close gap
nbc_indy_oward_240831.jpg
‘Stoked’ O’Ward: ‘Three in the book this year’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Garrett Nussmeier
LSU vs. USC Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Scottie Scheffler 18 holes from $25 million exclamation point on historic season
nbc_indy_oward_240831.jpg
Pato O’Ward posterizes IndyCar field with impressive victory at Milwaukee Mile

nbc_indy_daly_240831.jpg
Return to podium ‘feels amazing’ for Daly
nbc_indy_power_240831.jpg
Power ‘doing everything we need’ to close gap
nbc_indy_oward_240831.jpg
‘Stoked’ O’Ward: ‘Three in the book this year’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 3

August 31, 2024 07:21 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 3 of the Tour Championship — the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
