Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 3 of the Tour Championship — the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Up Next
Scheffler looks ‘unbeatable’ on moving day
Scheffler looks 'unbeatable' on moving day
Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Tour Championship on Moving Day (presented by Penske) and improvement in the putting game has put him on pace for one of the best seasons ever played.
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
Scottie Scheffler talks after the third round of the Tour Championship and how to navigated the changing winds to retain his lead.
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 3 of the Tour Championship — the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Theegala explains calling a penalty on himself
Theegala explains calling a penalty on himself
After finishing Round 3 of the PGA Tour Championship in third place, Sahith Theegala joined Golf Channel to explain why he called the two-stroke penalty on himself on Hole 3 at East Lake Golf Course.
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
Collin Morikawa went 8-under in the second round of the Tour Championship, the final event in the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs. Look at his round by the numbers, presented by CDW Intelligence Center.
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 2
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 2 of the Tour Championship — the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
Analyzing Scheffler's strokes gained off the tee
Brandel Chamblee analyzes Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa's performance off the tee at East Lake and why Scheffler's ability to gain strokes is one of the many aspects that separates him from the rest of the field.
Clark: East Lake delivering ‘more good than bad’
Clark: East Lake delivering 'more good than bad'
Wyndham Clark shares his impressions of the restored East Lake Golf Club through two rounds and the mindset of chasing his competitors at the top of the leaderboard in the unique format at the Tour Championship.
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
Kisner, Kaufman talk 'new era of East Lake'
Kevin Kisner joins Smylie Kaufman to talk about how East Lake is looking and react to shots at the Tour Championship.
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee discuss the prestige of the FedExCup and its format with Scottie Scheffler opening up a big lead, debating if a blowout delivers enough excitement or if changes are needed.
Scheffler takes early lead at East Lake
Scheffler takes early lead at East Lake
Take a look at Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 performance at the Tour Championship, where the 12-time PGA Tour winner carded a -6 to take the early lead at East Lake.