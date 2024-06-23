 Skip navigation
Top News

Travelers Championship - Round One
Travelers Championship: Tee times for the final round at TPC River Highlands
Travelers Championship - Round Three
Tom Kim clings to one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia at Travelers
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Three
In search of long-awaited first major, Amy Yang leads KPMG Women’s PGA by two

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kpmgpgard3_240622__511775.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
oly24_sww200im_trials_final_240622.jpg
Douglass, Walsh finish 1-2 in 200m IM at Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3

June 22, 2024 09:20 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
nbc_golf_pga_travrd3lites_240622.jpg
13:38
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
3:42
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
nbc_golf_camyounghighlights_240622.jpg
4:34
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers
nbc_golf_camyounginterview_240622.jpg
2:14
Young: ‘Can’t say I was expecting’ to break 60
nbc_golf_gcTomKiminterview_240621.jpg
4:24
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday
nbc_golf_tomkimrd1hl_240620.jpg
1:57
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
nbc_golf_travelersrd1hl_240620.jpg
8:27
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_tomkimintv_240620.jpg
1:30
Kim ‘confident’ following 8 under in Round 1
nbc_golf_rextourmemo_240619.jpg
4:37
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_travelers_240618.jpg
1:14
No. 15 at TPC River Highlands challenges players
nbc_golf_travelerspreview_240618.jpg
4:53
Travelers Championship could yield many birdies
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext_240617.jpg
0:28
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
