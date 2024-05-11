Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the third day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
Golf Central dives into Rory McIlroy's performance during Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship where he's missed some opportunities despite being tied for second place.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the second day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
Johnson Wagner is joined by PGA Tour Senior Tournament Referee David Donnelly to discuss the ruling with Xander Schauffele on No. 8 during round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship.
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
McIlroy joins PGA Tour transaction subcommittee
Rory McIlroy explains why he joined the PGA Tour transaction subcommittee and what he can provide after moving on from the policy board.
Highlights: McIlroy starts strong at Quail Hollow
Rory McIlroy showcased his full repertoire in Round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Morikawa building trust in his game at Wells Fargo
Collin Morikawa got off to a fast start at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an opening round 4-under 67, and chatted with Todd Lewis about trusting his game.
How Schauffele capitalized on lucky break
Xander Schauffele explains his good fortune on No. 8 in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship and how he got off to a good start.
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.