Top News

Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang pull away as Nelly Korda drops 11 back at Founders Cup
Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three
Rory McIlroy gets within one of leader Xander Schauffele at Wells Fargo Championship
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
Nelly Korda ‘poor in all aspects,’ her chance of six straight all but crushed

Top Clips

nbc_boxing_price_mccaskill_240511.jpg
Price dominates McCaskill in historic victory
nbc_golf_lpgafoundersrd3hls_240511.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3
nbc_moto_lungaardintv_240511.jpg
Lundgaard recaps third-place effort in Sonsio GP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3

May 11, 2024 05:55 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the third day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
nbc_golf_wellsfargoround3highlights_240511.jpg
10:37
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
7:43
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
8:51
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wagneronzandershot_240510.jpg
3:40
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
nbc_golf_pgamyrtlebeachclassicrd2hl_240510.jpg
7:12
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_rorypolicyboard_240509.jpg
11:12
McIlroy joins PGA Tour transaction subcommittee
nbc_golf_rorylitesWFC_240509.jpg
3:09
Highlights: McIlroy starts strong at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
8:39
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240509.jpg
2:06
Morikawa building trust in his game at Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_xanderintv_240509.jpg
3:07
How Schauffele capitalized on lucky break
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1hl_240509.jpg
4:30
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosintv_240508.jpg
8:32
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
