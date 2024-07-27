Watch Now
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
Matt Kuchar is back to the "old Matt Kuchar," which helped him shoot an 8-under 63 in Round 3 of the 3M Open, putting him one shot off the lead after Moving Day.
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3
Buckley throws stake, hits ace in chaotic 3M Rd. 2
Hayden Buckley had quite the finish to his 3M Open, hitting a stake from the rough on 16, removing and spiking said stake and then sinking a one-hopper for an ace on hole 17.
Two back, NeSmith focusing on strengths at 3M Open
Matthew NeSmith shares what's going right for him as he enters the weekend two strokes off the lead in the PGA Tour's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.
Pendrith atop 3M Open’s ‘crowded leaderboard’
The Golf Central team discusses play from the second round of the 3M Open, in which Taylor Pendrith shot a 7-under 64 to take the lead heading into the weekend.
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
Leading early in the 3M Open’s second round, Matthew NeSmith shares how he is managing to stay ahead of the field.
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open
PGA Tour rookie Jacob Bridgeman, who shot an 8-under 63 in Round 1 of the 3M Open, discusses how he regained confidence after missing his previous three cuts.
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Theegala focused on ‘tackling course’ at 3M open
Sahith Theegala shares his thoughts on beating the golf course at the 3M Open after shooting five under through the first round.
Horschel has ‘high confidence’ ahead of 3M Open
Billy Horschel discusses the state of his confidence following a second place finish at The Open Championship as he prepares for the 3M Open.