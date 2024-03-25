 Skip navigation
Top News

andy murray.jpg
3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,

Top Clips

sexton.jpg
Sexton’s Round 11 ride not without its ‘what ifs’
nbc_smx_t24jordonsmith_240325.jpg
Should Smith have been pulled off during Round 11?
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Best shots from Valspar Championship

March 25, 2024 04:06 PM
Relive some of the best shots from all of the action at the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook.
nbc_golf_sales_penske_valspar_240325.jpg
1:53
Highlights: Best shots from Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_gtroundtabledominantplayer_240325.jpg
7:05
Roundtable: Does golf need a dominant player?
nbc_golf_gtroundtablejustinthomas_240325.jpg
3:12
Roundtable: Level of concern with JT’s game?
nbc_golf_maltanicarrymoreweight_240324.jpg
5:41
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
nbc_gc_youngsoundandreaction_240324.jpg
5:21
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
nbc_gc_maltanireaction_240324.jpg
3:16
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_gc_valsparmalnatihl_240324.jpg
6:07
Highlights: Malnati wins Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_valsparrnd4ehl_240324.jpg
8:01
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_valsparmalnatiintv_240324.jpg
2:28
Malnati emotional after second-ever PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_valsparyuanchips_240324.jpg
1:11
Yuan chips in three times in Valspar Champ. Rd. 4
nbc_golf_justinthomasreax_240323.jpg
3:32
Evaluating Thomas’ struggles at Valspar
nbc_golf_keithmitchellreax_240323.jpg
6:35
Mitchell ‘impressive’ at Valspar Championship
