Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Mitchell ‘consistent and smooth’ at PGA Tour
Keith Mitchell gives himself an honest review to a reporter about his play so far in the Sanderson Farms Championship, adding that he was "consistent and smooth' despite taking some bad shots.
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Berger having fun at Sanderson Farms Championship
Daniel Berger talks about feeling fully healthy at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Golf Central crew discusses his comeback from injuries and other changes.
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
HLs: Skinns opens with a 60 at Sanderson Farms
Watch highlights from David Skinns' first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship and hear him talk about his impressive start to the tournament at the Country Club of Jackson.
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Chief Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan played together in the pro-am at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Does this mean anything for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations?
List, Norlander team up against damage to Augusta
Luke List and Henrik Norlander are factoring assistance for their town of Augusta into their play at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.
Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to assess Rory McIlroy's year and how there are some positive takeaways despite falling short so many times in 2024.
Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to talk about the FedExCup Fall so far and who could have a good showing at the Sanderson Farms Championship
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
Luke List joins Golf Today to talk about Hurricane Helene relief in the southeast, continuing to develop his game as he looks to defend his win at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Wood: Leave Presidents Cup alone, but PIF deal key
John Wood argues on Golf Today that the PGA Tour should leave the Presidents Cup alone but that a deal with the PIF would help the product. Wood also talks about match play strategy and lessons for the 2025 Ryder Cup.