Watch Now
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Up Next
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader
Cantlay looks 'measured' as Genesis leader
Patrick Cantlay speaks on his third round of The Genesis Invitational, which wasn't quite as low-scoring as Thursday and Friday but still kept him ahead after Round 3, before Golf Central breaks down where he stands.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
Leader Cantlay feeling 'comfortable' at Riviera
Patrick Cantlay takes a five-shot lead into Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, so the Golf Central crew looks back on some of his best shots from the day.
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
The Golf Central crew reacts to Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational withdrawal, calling it a "small bump in the road" because it wasn't due to physical injury but questioning whether he can still win on the PGA Tour.
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods gets carted off the golf course after completing the sixth hole and withdraws in the second round of the Genesis Invitational due to illness.
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
Rory McIlroy shot a 3-over 74 in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational. Watch his best and worst moments from the opening 18 holes.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
Tiger's Genesis Round 1 'overall positive'
The Golf Central crew reviews Tiger Woods' opening round at The Genesis Invitational, calling it an "overall positive" day. Plus, hear from Tiger himself after his round.
Highlights: Tiger’s Genesis Invitational Round 1
Highlights: Tiger's Genesis Invitational Round 1
Tiger Woods shoots a 1-over 72 in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational. Watch the highlights and lowlights of his opening round.
Woodland: Return not easy, but ‘dialed in’ in Rd 1
Woodland: Return not easy, but 'dialed in' in Rd 1
Gary Woodland says that his return to PGA Tour competition hasn't been easy but that he was "all dialed in" to Thursday's Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, which he called the best he's played all year.