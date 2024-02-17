 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Cantlay leads Schauffele, Zalatoris by two at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of Genesis
Daytona rain Xfinity cars.jpg
Why can’t NASCAR race in the rain at Daytona?

Top Clips

Cantlay looks 'measured' as Genesis leader
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader
Hobbs runs season's best to win 60m, make worlds
Hobbs runs season’s best to win 60m, make worlds
Lyles edges Coleman in men's 60m for first time
Lyles edges Coleman in men’s 60m for first time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3

February 17, 2024 06:58 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Cantlay looks 'measured' as Genesis leader
2:32
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
9:22
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
8:30
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Leader Cantlay feeling 'comfortable' at Riviera
6:04
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
8:45
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
tiger.jpg
1:11
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
1:57
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
11:25
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Tiger's Genesis Round 1 'overall positive'
13:50
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
Highlights: Tiger's Genesis Invitational Round 1
8:53
Highlights: Tiger’s Genesis Invitational Round 1
Woodland: Return not easy, but 'dialed in' in Rd 1
2:12
Woodland: Return not easy, but ‘dialed in’ in Rd 1
Tiger shanks second shot on 18, saves bogey
2:51
Tiger shanks second shot on 18, saves bogey
