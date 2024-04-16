Watch Now
McIlroy: 'I will always play on the PGA Tour'
Rory McIlroy catches up with Todd Lewis from Hilton Head Island to discuss the recent rumors about him joining LIV Golf, clarifying that he "never contemplated" leaving the PGA Tour.
Up Next
McIlroy: ‘I will always play on the PGA Tour’
McIlroy: 'I will always play on the PGA Tour'
Rory McIlroy catches up with Todd Lewis from Hilton Head Island to discuss the recent rumors about him joining LIV Golf, clarifying that he "never contemplated" leaving the PGA Tour.
Roundtable: How to define the era of Scheffler?
Roundtable: How to define the era of Scheffler?
The Golf Today roundtable is joined by Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner as they break down the unstoppable Scottie Scheffler and ponder if Scheffler has reached Tiger Woods status.
Scheffler discusses mental growth at 2024 Masters
Scheffler discusses mental growth at 2024 Masters
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss his patience during the 2024 Masters and his maturity both on and off the golf course, as well as why his faith is "everything" to him.
Masters prove PGA Tour, LIV players must reunite
Masters prove PGA Tour, LIV players must reunite
Mike Tirico joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss seeing PGA Tour and LIV players together once again at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler's dominance and Tiger Wood's performance.
How could life changes impact Scheffler’s game?
How could life changes impact Scheffler's game?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss how Scottie Scheffler's impending life events, including the upcoming birth of his child, could impact the world No. 1's game after winning his second Masters.
Amen Corner made big difference in Masters outcome
Amen Corner made big difference in Masters outcome
Scottie Scheffler's ability to take care of Amen Corner at Augusta National was a big factor in determining the 2024 Masters outcome, where each of the top contenders put down various scores.
Scheffler: Second Masters win ‘was a battle’
Scheffler: Second Masters win 'was a battle'
Scottie Scheffler explains how his priorities are set to change after his second Masters victory, why it was important for him to stay aggressive on Sunday and how he's handling the dominant run he's on.
Scheffler became a ‘superstar’ at the Masters
Scheffler became a 'superstar' at the Masters
Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner react to Scottie Scheffler's "supreme" performance at the Masters, where the world No. 1 lived up to the hype and won his second Masters Tournament.
Shipley appreciative for Masters round with Tiger
Shipley appreciative for Masters round with Tiger
Neal Shipley had quite the weekend at Augusta, becoming the only amateur to make the cut in the 2024 Masters and finishing with a final round alongside Tiger Woods.
DeChambeau, Morikawa, Homa reflect on Masters
DeChambeau, Morikawa, Homa reflect on Masters
Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa discuss their performances at the 2024 Masters and the lessons they're taking forward from it.
Masters chasers praise Scheffler’s approach
Masters chasers praise Scheffler's approach
Ludvig Åberg, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and Luke List talk about what makes Scottie Scheffler a special player after his second Masters win.