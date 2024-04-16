McIlroy: ‘I will always play on the PGA Tour’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf rumors are false: ‘I’ll play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career’
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Dylan Ferrandis bike in front of Phoenix Racing hauler.JPG
11 bikes stolen from Phoenix Racing Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
William Byron keeps top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Texas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbiesmancity_240416.jpg
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesnewcastle_240416.jpg
Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle’s promising future
nbc_pl_2robbiesaresenal_240416.jpg
Did Arsenal make too many changes v. Aston Villa?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf rumors are false: ‘I’ll play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career’
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Dylan Ferrandis bike in front of Phoenix Racing hauler.JPG
11 bikes stolen from Phoenix Racing Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
William Byron keeps top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Texas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbiesmancity_240416.jpg
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesnewcastle_240416.jpg
Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle’s promising future
nbc_pl_2robbiesaresenal_240416.jpg
Did Arsenal make too many changes v. Aston Villa?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy: 'I will always play on the PGA Tour'

April 16, 2024 11:40 AM
Rory McIlroy catches up with Todd Lewis from Hilton Head Island to discuss the recent rumors about him joining LIV Golf, clarifying that he "never contemplated" leaving the PGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_mcilroyintv_240416.jpg
4:35
McIlroy: ‘I will always play on the PGA Tour’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240415.jpg
11:22
Roundtable: How to define the era of Scheffler?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersitdown_240415.jpg
4:50
Scheffler discusses mental growth at 2024 Masters
Now Playing
scottie_rahm.jpg
10:42
Masters prove PGA Tour, LIV players must reunite
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerlifev2_240414.jpg
5:05
How could life changes impact Scheffler’s game?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_workday_winningcombv2_240414.jpg
1:05
Amen Corner made big difference in Masters outcome
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerpress_240414.jpg
21:07
Scheffler: Second Masters win ‘was a battle’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerreax_240414.jpg
2:01
Scheffler became a ‘superstar’ at the Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_workday_shipley_240414.jpg
3:07
Shipley appreciative for Masters round with Tiger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes2_240414.jpg
2:27
DeChambeau, Morikawa, Homa reflect on Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes_240414.jpg
2:36
Masters chasers praise Scheffler’s approach
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ew_greenjacket_240414.jpg
1:43
Ever Wonder: The Green Jacket’s history
Now Playing