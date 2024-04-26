 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Dover Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole
Insperity Invitational - Round Two
Bernhard Langer set for return three months after Achilles surgery
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dorlandoledbetterinterviewv2_240426.jpg
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
nbc_cfb_psuspringgamerecap_240426.jpg
Sights and sounds from Penn State’s spring game
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240426.jpg
Penix gives Falcons a ‘succession plan’ for future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy, Lowry discuss 'tricky' Zurich Round 2

April 26, 2024 04:17 PM
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry feel they "hung in" and finished strong in Round 2 of the Zurich Classic given the varying conditions and what their biggest takeaways ahead of the weekend.
nbc_golf_rorylowrysound_240425.jpg
2:16
McIlroy, Lowry discuss ‘tricky’ Zurich Round 2
nbc_golf_roryandlowryhighlights_240425.jpg
4:43
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_zurichclassicroundone_240425.jpg
8:26
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_xanderandcantlayintv_240425.jpg
1:44
Cantlay, Schauffele ‘comfortable’ playing together
nbc_golf_lcstankowskiintvv2_240425.jpg
5:33
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
nbc_golf_gc_rexhit_240424.jpg
5:52
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
nbc_golf_gc_tylerdennisintv_240424.jpg
10:40
Dennis: PGA player equity program has fans in mind
nbc_golf_burkowskicoodyintv_240424.jpg
5:41
Brother combos excited for Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_mcilroylowry_240424.jpg
10:58
McIlroy uncertain on a return to policy board
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240423.jpg
10:51
Zurich Classic’s format brings betting volatility
nbc_golf_gt_cinkintv_240423.jpg
10:48
Cink views hosting opportunity as a ‘mulligan’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240423.jpg
10:01
Is Rory’s return to Tour Policy Board a surprise?
