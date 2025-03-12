 Skip navigation
Top News

WSX 2025 Eli Tomac jumps in front of crowd.jpg
South Africa, Buenos Aries, and London to host inaugural World Supercross rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Enquirer
Big East Tournament - DePaul vs Georgetown Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs
Starting pitcher draft strategy for fantasy baseball 2025

Top Clips

steph.jpg
Impact of Curry rejoining Davidson as assistant GM
49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_bte_thunderceltics_250312.jpg
Thunder-Celtics is a ‘live betting dream spot’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

WSX 2025 Eli Tomac jumps in front of crowd.jpg
South Africa, Buenos Aries, and London to host inaugural World Supercross rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Enquirer
Big East Tournament - DePaul vs Georgetown Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs
Starting pitcher draft strategy for fantasy baseball 2025

Top Clips

steph.jpg
Impact of Curry rejoining Davidson as assistant GM
49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_bte_thunderceltics_250312.jpg
Thunder-Celtics is a ‘live betting dream spot’

Watch Now

Rory pushes for world wide golf at The Players

March 12, 2025 10:46 AM
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of The Players to preview his approach to TPC Sawgrass, the opportunity to expand the Tour world wide, how he sees his career "winding down," and more.
nbc_golf_livefrom_calvinpeete_250311.jpg
6:44
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
nbc_golf_livefrom_playerobligations_250311.jpg
15:32
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
nbc_golf_livefrom_schauffelediscussion_250311.jpg
6:30
Schauffele hoping to trust swing at The Players
nbc_golf_livefrom_sawgrasstree_250311.jpg
7:46
TPC Sawgrass returns charming tree on sixth hole
nbc_golf_livefrom_unityproposal_250311.jpg
10:11
McGinley’s sees wins in his unity proposal
nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
9:12
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerpresser_250311.jpg
16:49
Scheffler: Playing golf like ‘looking in a mirror’
ryan_fox.jpg
2:19
Epic moments from No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_lf_rexonjay_250311.jpg
5:40
Monahan’s tone takes ‘dramatic’ shift on PIF talks
nbc_golf_lf_monahanpresser_250311.jpg
38:33
Monahan reaffirms ‘commitment’ to unifying golf
